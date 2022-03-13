onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in onsemi by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

