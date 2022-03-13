Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,817. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

