Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $95,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.