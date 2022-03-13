OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OPRX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $672.10 million, a PE ratio of 417.82 and a beta of 0.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,239 shares of company stock worth $3,152,270 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

