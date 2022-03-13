Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35. Oracle has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

