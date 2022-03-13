Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Oracle by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.