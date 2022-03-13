Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $110.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. Oracle has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 148,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 134,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.