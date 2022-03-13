Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $76.65, but opened at $74.00. Oracle shares last traded at $75.27, with a volume of 152,576 shares.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 148,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Oracle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 134,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

