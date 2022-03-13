O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $675.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.24 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

