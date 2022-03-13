Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of OFIX stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $636.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
