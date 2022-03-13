Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $636.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

