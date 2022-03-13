Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.