Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.20

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$4.32. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 648,530 shares changing hands.
OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.
About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
