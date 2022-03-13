Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.20

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$4.32. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 648,530 shares changing hands.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,530,115. Also, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,350. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,477.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

