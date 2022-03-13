Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,606,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of OXLC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.