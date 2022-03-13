PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. PAID Network has a market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $256,575.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

