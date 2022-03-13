Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
