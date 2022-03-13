Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.