Pangolin Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and $548,358.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,355,559 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

