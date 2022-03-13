Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,608,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 2,212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTHRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 342,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.21.

Separately, lifted their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

