Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and precious metal properties primarily in Mexico. The Company’s primary objective is to explore and develop the San Miguel project. The project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold/silver belt. The company will also continue to explore additional opportunities through joint ventures and acquisitions. The Company’s exploratory activities are concentrated within the San Miguel Groupings. “

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.80. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

