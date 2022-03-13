Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 15.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Park National stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

