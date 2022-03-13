Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

