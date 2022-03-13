Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of PSI opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.90.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.