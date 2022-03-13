Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Guinness Asset Management LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.19% of Paychex worth $91,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 56.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.59. 1,071,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.