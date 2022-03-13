Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $120.59. 1,071,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

