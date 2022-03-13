Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $207.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.55 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

