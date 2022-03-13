Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

