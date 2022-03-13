Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,344 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

