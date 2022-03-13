Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 11,033 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 252.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 105,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE CLH opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

