Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.96 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

