Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $162.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.45.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

