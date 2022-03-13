Pendal Group Ltd Buys 5,939 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

