Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,271,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.