Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.76 Million in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Separately, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87. Nuvei Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

