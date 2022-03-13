Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.76 Million in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.
Separately, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87. Nuvei Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
