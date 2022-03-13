Pendal Group Ltd Invests $2.19 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $304.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

