Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

