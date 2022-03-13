Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 391.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 2,654,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

