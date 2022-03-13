Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEGRF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGRF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

