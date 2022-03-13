PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average of $163.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

