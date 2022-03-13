Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Up 134.3% in February

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the February 13th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,044.1 days.
PXPHF stock remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.
About Pexip Holding ASA
