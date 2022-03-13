PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,724. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
