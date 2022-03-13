PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,724. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

