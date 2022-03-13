Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.11.

NYSE PNW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

