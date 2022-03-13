Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,124. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

