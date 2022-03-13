Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, reaching $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.