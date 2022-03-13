Piper Sandler Trims FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price to $36.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of FIGS opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

