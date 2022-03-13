Piper Sandler Trims Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Target Price to $10.00

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNSE opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 636,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 132,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

