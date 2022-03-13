PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.
NYSE:AGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. PlayAGS has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 701,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
