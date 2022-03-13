Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will report $157.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.40 million and the lowest is $108.60 million. Plug Power posted sales of $71.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $918.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $951.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Plug Power by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,689 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

