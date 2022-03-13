Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, cut Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PBKOF opened at $18.85 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

