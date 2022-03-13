PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 2,089,416 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

