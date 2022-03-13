Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

